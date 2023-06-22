Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Legend Power Systems from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$22.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Legend Power Systems ( CVE:LPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 million. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

