Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.