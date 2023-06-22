Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

