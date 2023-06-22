Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,593 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.61 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

