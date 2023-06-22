Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,056 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

