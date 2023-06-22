Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 678.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

