Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

