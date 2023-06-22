Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

