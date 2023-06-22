Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VV opened at $199.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $203.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

