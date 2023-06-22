Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $919,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

