Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

