Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,505.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

