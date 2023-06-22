Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,009.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $197.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

