Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

