Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $184.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.