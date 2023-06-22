Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.34 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Lisk has a market cap of $109.24 million and $4.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,765,893 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

