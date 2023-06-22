Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $261.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,708,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,678,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00300872 USD and is up 26.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $668.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
