Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $462.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.