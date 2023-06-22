LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.59 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $55.39 million and $37.59 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 909,696,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,992,532 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

