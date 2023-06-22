LUXO (LUXO) Price Tops $0.0606 on Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $776.48 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

