LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $805.83

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €805.83 ($875.90) and traded as high as €865.30 ($940.54). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €853.40 ($927.61), with a volume of 240,093 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €905.00 ($983.70) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($885.87) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €925.00 ($1,005.43) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €859.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €806.11.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

