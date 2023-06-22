Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.43). Approximately 123,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 334,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £176.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,115.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

