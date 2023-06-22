Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.92 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $74,818.48 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.62 or 1.00061707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000601 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,544.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.