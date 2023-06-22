Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Main International ETF Price Performance
INTL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,918 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Main International ETF news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Main International ETF news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Main International ETF
The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.
Get a free research report on Main International ETF from StockNews.com
