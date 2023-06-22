Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.10 or 0.99917586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.