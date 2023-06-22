Mammoth (MMT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.58 or 0.99981502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

