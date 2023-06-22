Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Research analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.11) to GBX 360 ($4.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

