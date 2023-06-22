MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Stock Down 2.2 %

MannKind stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 1,485,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,212. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,428.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,168. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

