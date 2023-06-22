MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 4,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 72,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 277.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 302,754 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 883.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,347 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.