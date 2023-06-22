Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,160. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

