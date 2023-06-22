Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

