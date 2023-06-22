Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

MA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.14. 300,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $357.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

