Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 139,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

USB traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 2,221,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

