Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.95. 758,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,122. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

