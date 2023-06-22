Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 121,416 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 259.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,416 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 547,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,271. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

