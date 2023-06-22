Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $119.78. 195,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,288. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

