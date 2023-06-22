Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 40,995 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,995 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 722,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,658. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

