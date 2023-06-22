Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Takes $246,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 38.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.58.

Accenture stock traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.18. 2,102,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,550. The company has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.