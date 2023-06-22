Matrix Trust Co Has $1.96 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 185,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 53,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average is $292.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

