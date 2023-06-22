Matrix Trust Co Purchases 396 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.03. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

