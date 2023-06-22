Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Insider Purchases A$17,759.98 in Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8Get Rating) insider Paul Bennett purchased 233,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,759.98 ($12,164.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Medallion Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Ravensthorpe gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

