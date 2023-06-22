Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 573,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

