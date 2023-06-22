Menlo Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 526,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,874. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

