Menlo Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy comprises about 1.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 565.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 141,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 1,193,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

