Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.32. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26,611 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $682.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

