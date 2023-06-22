Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.32. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26,611 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
Mesoblast Stock Down 5.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $682.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
