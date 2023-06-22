Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005150 BTC on major exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $97.18 million and $115,054.37 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.40246605 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $114,237.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.