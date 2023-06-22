Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.53 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $58.53 million and $14.23 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00028373 USD and is up 6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

