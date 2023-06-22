MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

