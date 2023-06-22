MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.78. 767,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,588. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

