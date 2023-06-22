MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.19

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.19. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 69,049 shares changing hands.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

